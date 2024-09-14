Choreo LLC Makes New $868,000 Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,732,000 after buying an additional 75,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 129,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,976,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,789,000 after purchasing an additional 463,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Avantor by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Avantor

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.