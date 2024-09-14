Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after buying an additional 140,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $1,689,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,258 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $632,755.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,891,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,431.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $632,755.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,891,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,475 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.