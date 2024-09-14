Choreo LLC Purchases New Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 90.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

