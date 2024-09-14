Choreo LLC Sells 2,114 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

