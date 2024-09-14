Choreo LLC Takes $733,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $351.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

