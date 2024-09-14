Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $84,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB opened at $288.87 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

