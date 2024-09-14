Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after buying an additional 354,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,968,000 after acquiring an additional 92,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,967,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $104.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

