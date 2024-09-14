Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $3,188,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD opened at $104.04 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

