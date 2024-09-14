Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Shares Up 2.5%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.97 ($0.12). Approximately 48,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 355,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).
Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.23. The stock has a market cap of £24.19 million, a P/E ratio of -448.55 and a beta of 0.25.
Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile
Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.
