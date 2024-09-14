Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 49,318.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,721 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

