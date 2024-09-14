CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $209.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.73.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

CME opened at $216.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.69 and a 200-day moving average of $207.67. CME Group has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in CME Group by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

