CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.67. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

