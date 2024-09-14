CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,817,000 after purchasing an additional 65,966 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in CMS Energy by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,149,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,880,000 after buying an additional 742,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

CMS opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $70.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

