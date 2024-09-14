Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $498,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,296.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $614.22 and a 1 year high of $1,376.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,220.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,018.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

