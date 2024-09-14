Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 15.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $112,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $112,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,373,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,444,627.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,870 shares of company stock worth $4,716,057 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

