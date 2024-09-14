Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 58,878 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,049 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,623,742.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,062 shares of company stock valued at $22,872,039 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.06.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.63 and a 12-month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

