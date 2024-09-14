Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.02

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.02 and traded as high as C$4.76. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$4.72, with a volume of 50,230 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNL. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on shares of Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Collective Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price objective on Collective Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Collective Mining Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$322.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Collective Mining news, insider Pasquale Dicapo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$325,000.00. In other Collective Mining news, Director Ari B. Sussman acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$77,500.00. Also, insider Pasquale Dicapo purchased 100,000 shares of Collective Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$325,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,600. Company insiders own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

