Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,723 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,395,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.