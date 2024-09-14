Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,380 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATH. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

CATH opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $910.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average is $64.26. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

