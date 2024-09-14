Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 74,635 Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.73% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 1,173,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after buying an additional 160,585 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Price Performance

PSMR stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMR was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.