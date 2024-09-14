Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,153 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Performance

DFNL stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60.

Davis Select Financial ETF Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

