Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,555 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $42.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

