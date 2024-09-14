Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 121,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royce Value Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,400 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 36,057 shares in the company, valued at $548,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:RVT opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

About Royce Value Trust

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

