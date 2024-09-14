Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 4.82% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,086,000.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF opened at $53.07 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

