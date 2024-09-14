Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,270 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.4 %

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

