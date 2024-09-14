Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.28% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,660,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $532,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

PSL stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.03. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

