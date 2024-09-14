Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,127,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,395,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 390,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 438.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPD stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

