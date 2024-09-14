Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,311 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REETFree Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $111,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

