Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 13,768 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,954,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 48,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 707,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 109,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 122,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $18.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.