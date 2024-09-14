Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

FLIN opened at $41.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $41.62.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

