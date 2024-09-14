Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 507.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Vail Resorts by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $3,228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $14,011,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $180.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.84. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.14 and a 1 year high of $254.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.