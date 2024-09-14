Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,263 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPH opened at $97.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.48. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $657.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

