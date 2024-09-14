Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,451 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

