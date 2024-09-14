Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,614 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 200.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 450.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 840.29% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

