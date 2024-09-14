Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,217 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $163.56 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,243.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,601 shares of company stock worth $17,525,449. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

