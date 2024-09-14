Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 51,114 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,114 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GSBD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

