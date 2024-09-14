Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 522 Shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 136,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $87.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $67.75 and a 12-month high of $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.