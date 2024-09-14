Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of Hanesbrands worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.7% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 29,197,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -112.58 and a beta of 1.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hanesbrands
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.