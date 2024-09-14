Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $77,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE:NXP opened at $15.11 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

