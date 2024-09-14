Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $17,825,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 135,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.49.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,016,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.