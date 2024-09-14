Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.97

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as low as $6.45. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 655,582 shares trading hands.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $757.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.46.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.87 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 49.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 238,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

