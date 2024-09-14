Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Reduced by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Corteva stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

