Craig Coleman Purchases 21,505,375 Shares of GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Stock

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman acquired 21,505,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,999,999.38 ($6,666,666.25).
Craig Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Craig Coleman acquired 5,000,000 shares of GTN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,875,000.00 ($1,250,000.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.
