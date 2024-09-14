Craig Coleman Purchases 21,505,375 Shares of GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Stock

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman acquired 21,505,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,999,999.38 ($6,666,666.25).

Craig Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Craig Coleman acquired 5,000,000 shares of GTN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,875,000.00 ($1,250,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from GTN’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 3.54%. GTN’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.

