Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $220.73

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 220.73 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 195.53 ($2.56). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 197.60 ($2.58), with a volume of 644,821 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.40 ($3.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £506.49 million, a PE ratio of -1,976.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 231.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 220.73.

In related news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £25,867.50 ($33,826.99). Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

