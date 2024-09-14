Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Crown Trading Up 1.3 %

CCK stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $93.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $679,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,416,653.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,675. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

