Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 7,170 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

