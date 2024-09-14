Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 422.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,765 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,347,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,691 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after buying an additional 186,335 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after buying an additional 109,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,077,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $73,451.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 2.5 %

EPAC stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Articles

