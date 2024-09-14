Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,889 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

