Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 41.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $259,000.

Get United States Brent Oil Fund alerts:

United States Brent Oil Fund Price Performance

BNO opened at $28.12 on Friday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

About United States Brent Oil Fund

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.