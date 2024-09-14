Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 80.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

